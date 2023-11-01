KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 ― Bursa Malaysia extended its decline at mid-morning with most indices in the negative territory.

At 11.03am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 4.07 points to 1,438.07 from yesterday's closing of 1,442.14. The benchmark index opened 0.97 of-a-point lower at 1,441.17.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 408 to 227 while 381 counters were unchanged, 1,334 untraded and 14 suspended.

Advertisement

Turnover stood at 1.18 billion units worth RM503.62 million.

Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd said the FBM KLCI could be experiencing a flag formation breakout, despite the softer closing in the regional markets, where it was affected by the weaker China purchasing managers' index (PMI) data.

Among the heavyweights, Petronas Chemicals and Press Metal dropped nine sen each to RM7.25 and RM4.83 respectively, Nestle dipped RM2.80 to RM121.00, HLFG shed four sen to RM17.20, and Sime Darby Plantation slid two sen to RM4.28.

Advertisement

Of the actives, Classita was flat at 6.5 sen, Sedania rose three sen to 21.5 sen, Dataprep increased 1.5 sen to 15.5 sen, and Tanco fell half-a-sen to 57 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index dipped 38.22 points to 10,600.36, the FBMT 100 Index was down 37.10 points to 10,278.26 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index slid 55.38 points to 10,786.21.

The FBM 70 Index slipped 85.24 points to 13,952.63 while the FBM ACE Index gained 12.26 points to 5,029.67.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index shed 2.12 points to 170.28 and the Plantation Index erased 24.97 points to 6,879.20.

The Energy Index declined 3.98 points to 864.31 and the Financial Services Index dropped 25.87 points to 16,225.67. ― Bernama