BUKIT MERTAJAM, Oct 29 — UDA Holdings Berhad (UDA) is confident that it can achieve the RM10 million sales target for entrepreneurs through the UDA Carnival 2023 at four locations this year.

Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (Kuskop) Saraswathy Kandasamy said this is based on the response received in Johor last month, which successfully generated sales of RM2.96 million with the participation of 159 entrepreneurs.

“In total, we have 500 entrepreneurs participating in the carnival this year at four locations, namely Johor, Penang, Sabah and Perak.

“Based on the encouraging response in Johor and now in Penang, we are positive that we can achieve the targeted RM10 million in sales,” she said at a press conference after the Penang-level carnival closing ceremony at the Gravitas parking lot in Jalan Baru here today.

The closing ceremony was officiated by Deputy Chief Minister 1 Datuk Mohamad Abdul Hamid. Also present was UDA Holdings Berhad president and chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Salem Kailany.

Saraswathy said the carnival provides a platform for UDA entrepreneurs and collaborating partners to market their products and services to a larger market.

“We are also able to fulfil UDA’s aspirations to create sustainable entrepreneurs, as well as to track, approach, guide and transform potential entrepreneurs who are competitive, resilient, and capable of competing in the domestic and global markets,” she said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Salem said the carnival this year was more interesting as it combines two main programmes, namely the USHAniaga Entrepreneur Programme and the UDA Ria Property Campaign.

USHAniaga is a UDA initiative specifically for entrepreneurs to promote businesses and gain improvements in sales and marketing, in addition to stimulating economic growth among local entrepreneurs to benefit the community.

“The UDA Property Campaign, meanwhile, features various UDA properties from around the states such as Johor, Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Penang, Pahang, and our newest project in Sarawak, which are suitable for all generations with various promotions and attractive prizes,” he said.

Penang is the second location for the UDA Carnival 2023, following the one held at Angsana Johor Bahru Mall.

The carnival will continue at Lintasan Deasoka in Kota Kinabalu from Nov 24-26, before concluding at Angsana Ipoh Mall in Perak from December 8-10. — Bernama