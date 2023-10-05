KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — Malaysia’s accumulated fixed asset investment, or gross capital stock (GKS), rose 2.8 per cent to RM5.4 trillion in 2022, the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said.

The net capital stock (NKS), “which symbolised Malaysia’s economic wealth,” registered RM3.4 trillion, according to the DOSM’s Capital Stock Statistics 2022 report.

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the “NKS grew by 2.4 per cent in 2022, compared to 1.8 per cent in the previous year and this is in line with the recovery of gross fixed capital formation (GFCF), which rebounded to 6.8 per cent in 2022, after a marginal decrease of 0.8 per cent in the previous year.”

“Overall, all economic sectors recorded positive growth except for mining and quarrying, which experienced a marginal 0.02 per cent contraction, an improvement from the previous year, which contracted 0.3 per cent,” he said in a statement today.

“Further elaborating on NKS performance by kind of economic activity, the value of fixed assets in the services sector was the highest among other economic activities, with a value of RM2.3 trillion, which contributed 68.6 per cent in 2022,” DOSM noted.

This sector accelerated to 3.0 per cent supported by increases in wholesale and retail trade, food and beverages and accommodation and utilities activities, which recorded 7.5 per cent, 7.3 per cent and 7.1 per cent growth, respectively.

The NKS for the manufacturing sector amounted to RM395.2 billion and expanded by 2.7 per cent (2021: 1.5 per cent), driven by the subsector of food, beverages and tobacco, which increased by 6.1 per cent (2021: 4.1 per cent). — Bernama