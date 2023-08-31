KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — PNB’s wholly-owned unit trust company, Amanah Saham Nasional Bhd (ASNB), has announced an income distribution payout of RM1.04 billion for its fixed-priced fund, Amanah Saham Malaysia 2-Wawasan (ASM 2 Wawasan, benefitting 914,008-unit holders.

In a statement today, Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) said ASM 2 Wawasan’s distribution translated to total returns of 4.50 per cent, outperforming its benchmark Maybank 12-Month Fixed Deposit at 2.89 per cent by 161 basis points.

PNB said that as of August 29, 2023, the fund earned a total gross income of RM1.08 billion and recorded a net realised income of RM810.23 million.

“The income for ASM 2 Wawasan is derived from capital gains, dividend income, as well as other income from domestic and international investments.

“Income from equities remains a major contributor as international and domestic investment contributed 29.2 per cent and 55.7 per cent, respectively, to the fund’s gross income,” it said.

PNB said the fund has also benefitted from diversifying the portfolios into other asset classes, particularly real estate and private equity, which represented 10 per cent of the total net asset value.

The computation of income distribution for ASM 2 Wawasan is based on the average minimum monthly balance held throughout the fund’s financial year.

The distribution declared by ASM 2 Wawasan will be automatically reinvested as additional units into unit holders’ accounts on September 1, 2023.

Transactions for ASM 2 Wawasan at ASNB branches and agents, including all online channels and internet banking, have been temporarily suspended from August 29 to 31, 2023.

Unitholders may resume transactions at the myASNB portal (www.myasnb.com.my), via the myASNB mobile application or at any ASNB branches or its agents nationwide starting September 1, 2023. — Bernama