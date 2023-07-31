KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — More than 500 political and business representatives from Asean countries and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area attended the 2023 Asean-China Greater Bay Area Economic Cooperation (Qianhai) Forum in Qianhai, Shenzhen from July 29 to 30.

Six enterprises under the chambers of commerce from the Greater Bay Area reached investment and cooperation agreements with Asean, with the intended investment signed amounting to 3.5 billion Chinese yuan (RM2.2 billion), bringing about a bilateral trade volume of seven billion Chinese yuan.

According to a statement, significant announcements were made at the forum, including the establishment of the Greater Bay Area-Asean Association of Chambers of Commerce and the Asean-China Think Tank Cooperation Partnership, and the Asean-Greater Bay Area Economic Cooperation Initiative.

The Initiative proposed to establish a dialogue platform for economic cooperation, strengthen industrial and investment cooperation, promote cooperation in scientific and technological innovation and transformation of technological achievements, strengthen exchange and cooperation between the business associations in the region, and encourage talent and cultural exchanges between the Greater Bay Area and Asean.

Shenzhen Municipal People’s Government Vice Mayor, Wang Shourui said this forum would help build a broader and more efficient platform for economic cooperation and exchanges between Asean and the Greater Bay Area, and further strengthen dialogues and cooperation.

Ambassadors and government representatives from Malaysia, Thailand, Brunei, Indonesia, Myanmar and the Philippines delivered keynote speeches, affirming that Qianhai, where the forum was held, would provide a broad market and unlimited opportunities for enterprises.

Qianhai will make full use of the opportunities brought by organising this forum, to build a gateway hub for opening up to the world, actively build platforms for economic cooperation and dialogues, deepen industrial and investment cooperation, as well as promote the transformation of technological achievements, among others. — Bernama