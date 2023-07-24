KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Prominent experts will share insights, outlook and perspectives on navigating the changing landscape in the energy industry during the August 28-29, 2023 Energy Transition (ET) Conference at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

Organised by Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB), conference speakers include Japan’s Institute of Energy Economics (IEEJ) chief economist and senior managing director Dr Ken Koyama and Asian Development Bank vice-president Ashok Lavasa.

In a statement, TNB said a high-powered industry leaders panel including TNB chief new energy officer Zarihi Hashim and Maybank chief sustainability officer Shahril Azuar Jimin will converse on “The Price of Going Green” on financing the energy transition sustainably and responsibly.

Energy Commission chief executive officer (CEO) Datuk Abdul Razib Dawood will participate in a dialogue “Forward-thinking Policies & Regulations that Shape the Energy Transition” in which he will highlight the importance of policies and regulations in driving sustainable energy development.

Meanwhile, International Renewable Energy Agency director general Francesco La Camera will provide insights into how the transition can be accomplished in “Closing the Renewable Energy Loop: Bridging the Net Zero Transition through Circular Economy Strategies”.

Octopus Energy Group founder and CEO Greg Jackson will share his experience at the helm of one of the UK’s biggest electricity retailers and leveraging technology and data innovatively to benefit the industry and customers while furthering the energy transition cause.

Sunway Group founder and chairman Tan Sri Dr Jeffrey Cheah will discuss sustainable development through business and philanthropy.

At the same time, Hijjas Kasturi Associates Sdn Bhd principal director Serina Hijjas will share insights on “Smart Green Cities of the Future from the Eyes of an Architect” and Lux Research senior vice-president Dr Arij van Berkel on the role of technology in “Empowering the Energy Transition”.

“In summary, this conference will be a strategic discourse around the transformative policies,

regulations, and financial incentives to advance the Energy Transition agenda,” TNB president and CEO Datuk Baharin Din said. — Bernama