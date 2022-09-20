WASHINGTON, Sept 20 — A global economic slowdown may last well into 2023 and beyond, World Bank President David Malpass told Fox Business on Monday.

Malpass said there were opportunities for recovery in China, whose second-quarter Covid-19 lockdowns played a big role in the sharp slowdown now under way, and other major countries, including the United States.

“The concern I have is, if you look at the rest of the world, it gets left behind, and it may last well into 2023 and beyond,” he said. — Reuters