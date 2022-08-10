As two major players driving the aviation ecosystem, it is more important than ever that MAHB and AirAsia Berhad and AirAsia X Berhad, show solidarity in making Malaysia’s aviation industry competitive and attractive again, said Capital A CEO Tan Sri Tony Fernandes. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — Aviation giants Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB), a subsidiary of Malaysia Airports (Sepang) Sdn Bhd, and Capital A Bhd (formerly known as AirAsia Group Berhad) today announced that they have ceased all legal proceedings between parties.

MAHB Managing Director Datuk Iskandar Mizal Mahmood said in a joint statement today that the legal proceedings were dropped as part of the plan to grow the industry and country.

“We are pleased to confirm that all parties are dropping proceedings. There are no longer any legal proceedings or material litigation from MAHB against AirAsia Berhad/AirAsia X Berhad. We believe that close collaboration with all stakeholders within the aviation ecosystem is key in propelling us towards growth for both the industry and the country,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Capital A CEO Tan Sri Tony Fernandes emphasised that it was important that two major players in aviation and all stakeholders work together to revive the travel and tourism industry after a long hiatus during the pandemic.

“As the world recovers from the pandemic, and substantial losses in the aviation sector in particular, it is integral that all stakeholders work together to stimulate the air travel revival.

“As two major players driving the aviation ecosystem, it is more important than ever that MAHB and our Malaysian based airlines AirAsia Berhad and AirAsia X Berhad, show solidarity in making Malaysia’s aviation industry competitive and attractive again.

He added that the company was thrilled to have found common ground to reach an amicable outcome on the resolution of any outstanding matters with MAHB through supportive and constructive dialogue in the spirit of the partnership.

The resolution between the two companies will speed up the recovery of the industry and propel Malaysia’s tourism and economic growth, he said.

“We thank MAHB for their support to make air travel out of our main hub in klia2 not only affordable for many millions of passengers each year but also with a mutual commitment to work with us on improved services to build a better tourism industry in Malaysia for the future, which is a win win for us all,” he added.