Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd managing director Datuk Iskandar Mizal Mahmood delivers a speech at the Sama-Sama Hotel in Sepang July 29, 2022. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SEPANG, July 29 — No flights were reported delayed at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) during Wednesday's (July 27) blackout, which hit several areas in Malaysia including Sepang.

Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) managing director Datuk Iskandar Mizal Mahmood said all flights to and from KLIA were on time.

“As far as KUL (KLIA) is concerned, I was made to understand that all 21 (flights) out, 21 in went on time. The only thing that I think happened was probably the delay in terms of the bags,” he said today.

He told reporters this when met at the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the airport operator and seven stakeholders on the implementation of Airport Collaborative Decision-Making (A-CDM) here.

Power outages were reported in several areas of Peninsular Malaysia from 12.39pm Wednesday, including in the Klang Valley, Melaka and Pahang.

KLIA was also reported to be dimmed before power supply was gradually restored according to location at the airport about five minutes later. — Bernama