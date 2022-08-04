KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — AirAsia Super App and AirAsia Food owner Capital A Bhd today announced it is offering its gig workers full-time employment with a minimum monthly salary of RM3,000.

Capital A chief executive Tan Sri Tony Fernandes said that alongside the attractive basic salary, the riders will also receive perks such as Employee Providence Fund (EPF) and Social Security Organisations (Socso) savings account, medical coverage, annual leaves, and even travel benefits.

"We are thrilled to be welcoming the riders into our family. As many people know, AirAsia has always been about people, and we believe that people are our greatest asset. This applies across all of Capital A's business units, including the AirAsia Super App.

"Just as our baggage handlers, cabin crew, and pilots are the backbones of our aviation business, these gig workers are the heroes of our delivery operations.

"We don't believe in contract staff and will now move towards employing all riders as full-time employees, receiving the same benefits that every Allstar receives, on top of the excellent benefits from AirAsia food & AirAsia Xpress respectively,” he said during the launching of the event commemorating the new full-time employees.

When asked about the possible overload of applicants, the brand’s head of delivery Lim Ben-Jie said he does not have any concern over the matter as the company will have a proper screening process before hiring the riders.

He said that the potential growth of riders will only benefit the company to become one of the most significant players in the super app industry alongside Grab and FoodPanda.

"I don’t think we have any plan to put a stopgap in our current hiring policies as we’re currently looking to grow as for now we have 20 permanent riders and we’re looking for more and more in the future,” he said.

During the event, the company also rewarded six new full-time riders with two motorbikes and at least 10 flight tickets.