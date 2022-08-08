On the broader market, losers beat gainers 471 to 237, while 397 counters were unchanged, 1,153 untraded and eight others suspended. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — Bursa Malaysia resumed the afternoon session on a weak note, as the composite index remained in the negative territory due to subdued demand.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 10.24 points lower at 1,491.31 compared with Friday’s close of 1,501.55.

On the broader market, losers beat gainers 471 to 237, while 397 counters were unchanged, 1,153 untraded and eight others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.30 billion units worth RM721.13 million.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank eased two sen to RM8.87, Petronas Chemicals and Tenaga slipped 11 sen each to RM8.69 and RM8.36, respectively, and IHH Healthcare trimmed five sen to RM6.38, while Public Bank was flat at RM4.63.

Of the actives, Metronic inched up half-a-sen to eight sen and Dagang Nexchange perked two sen to 89.5 sen, while Zen Tech slipped half-a-sen to three sen and MyEG shed 2.5 sen to 78.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index decreased 67.18 points to 10,592.27, the FBMT 100 Index fell 65.79 points to 10,339.89, the FBM 70 erased 59.89 points to 12,715.77, the FBM ACE contracted 37.95 points to 4,836.08, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index reduced 102.13 points to 10,728.19.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index gave up 35.13 points for 7,090.14, the Financial Services Index declined 7.99 points to 16,622.33, the Industrial Products and Services Index slid 2.06 points to 181.92, and the Energy Index eased 5.49 points to 647.54. — Bernama