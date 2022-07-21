At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 6.99 points to 1,443.97 from yesterday’s close of 1,436.98. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 ― Bursa Malaysia has maintained its positive tone at mid-morning on the back of persistent bargain hunting activities in selected heavyweights, led by the financial services counters.

At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 6.99 points to 1,443.97 from yesterday’s close of 1,436.98.

The benchmark index opened 4.18 points higher at 1,441.60.

Maybank and CIMB Group lifted the composite index by 2.92 points after the former rose by 10 sen to RM8.70 and the latter expanded five sen to RM5.14.

Meanwhile, on the broader market, gainers led losers 355 to 284, while 323 counters were unchanged, 1,326 untraded and eight others suspended.

Turnover stood at 918.68 million units worth RM366.49 million.

Among the heavyweights, Public Bank rose by one sen to RM4.44, Petronas Chemicals added five sen to RM8.60, IHH Healthcare and Hong Leong Bank gained four sen each to RM6.47 and RM20.12, respectively, while Tenaga Nasional Bhd fell one sen to RM7.91.

Of the actives, Swift Haulage, Shin Yang Shipping and Ancom Nylex added half-a-sen each to 47 sen, 40.5 sen and 88.5 sen, respectively, while IOI Properties declined one sen to 93.5 sen and Axiata Group was flat at RM2.69.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index rose 51.87 points to 10,251.84, the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 39.82 points to 10,339.23, the FBM 70 was 85.12 points higher at 12,316.15, the FBMT 100 Index climbed 53.31 points to 10,012.45 and the FBM ACE improved 37.24 points to 4,725.66.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index added 41.87 points to 6,831.13, the Financial Services Index gained 102.37 points to 16,169.23, the Energy Index was 4.01 points higher at 635.80 and the Industrial Products and Services Index rose 1.07 points to 174.94. ― Bernama