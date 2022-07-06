KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 — Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) will revise upwards its Base Rate (BR) and Base Lending Rate (BLR) by 25 basis points effective July 8 following the announcement today on the Overnight Policy Rate (OPR) increase.

In a statement today, the bank said its BR will be increased from 2.00 per cent per annum (p.a.) to 2.25 per cent p.a. while its BLR will be revised from 5.65 per cent p.a. to 5.90 per cent p.a.

Similarly, Maybank said the Islamic Base Rate and Base Financing Rate will be increased by 25 basis points from 2.00 per cent p.a. to 2.25 per cent p.a. and from 5.65 per cent p.a. to 5.90 per cent p.a. respectively.

“In line with the revision, Maybank and Maybank Islamic’s fixed deposit rates will also be adjusted upwards effective July 8.

“The last revision in Maybank’s BR was on May 13, 2022 when it was increased from 1.75 per cent p.a. to 2.00 per cent p.a. following an OPR increase by the same quantum,” it added. — Bernama