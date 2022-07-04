The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.84 per cent, or 218.91 points, to end at 26,153.81, while the broader Topix index climbed 1.34 per cent, or 24.67 points, to 1,869.71. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, July 4 — Tokyo stocks closed higher today following gains on Wall Street, though investors were in a wait-and-see mode ahead of a US holiday and the announcement of economic data.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.84 per cent, or 218.91 points, to end at 26,153.81, while the broader Topix index climbed 1.34 per cent, or 24.67 points, to 1,869.71.

“Buybacks were dominant in the Tokyo market after the Dow Jones finished higher,” Okasan Online Securities said.

“But the market was later weighed down by losses of chip-related shares.” Mizuho Securities said the market lacked fresh clues as the US market will be closed later today for the Independence Day holiday.

The dollar fetched ¥135.38 (RM4.41) in Asian trade, against ¥135.28 in New York late Friday.

Looking ahead, investors will be closely watching the outcome of this week’s Federal Reserve meeting as well as speeches by senior officials from the US central bank, analysts said.

Traders are also awaiting ISM non-manufacturing index released on Wednesday.

In Tokyo trading, SoftBank Group jumped 2.96 per cent to ¥5,283, while Tokyo Electric Power Company spiked 12.95 per cent to ¥654.

Toyota gained 2.22 per cent to ¥2,113 while Honda rose 1.00 per cent to ¥3,225.

Phone and data communication operator KDDI dropped 1.66 per cent to ¥4,241 after a technical glitch reportedly affected some 39 million lines over the weekend, with most of the disruption now resolved. — AFP