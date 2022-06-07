European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen shakes hands with Polish President Andrzej Duda during her visit to Poland to mark the acceptance of the country's National Recovery Plan, which will unlock large coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic recovery funds, in Warsaw, Poland June 2, 2022. — Reuters pic

BRUSSELS, June 7 — The European Union will disburse no money to Poland under the Covid economic recovery stimulus before Warsaw has dismantled its contentious disciplinary regime for judges to reinstate independent courts, the bloc’s chief executive said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen sought to reassure the European Parliament over an announcement last week that Poland’s access to €36 billion (RM169 billion) would be opened even though it has not yet reversed damages inflicted on the judiciary.

“No money will be disbursed, until these reforms are undertaken,” von der Leyen told a plenary session of the EU assembly in Strasbourg. — Reuters