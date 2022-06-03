Celcom Axiata Bhd has announced the appointment of Tan Sri Halim Shafie as its interim chairman, effective June 2, 2022. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — Celcom Axiata Bhd has announced the appointment of Tan Sri Halim Shafie as its interim chairman, effective June 2, 2022.

In a statement today, the telecommunications provider said the appointment follows the resignation of Datuk Izzaddin Idris who stepped down from his position as Axiata’s president and group chief executive officer (CEO) and Celcom’s chairman on May 31, 2022.

Halim was appointed Axiata Group Bhd independent non-executive director on Nov 1, 2020, and has served in many government agencies including the Ministry of Education, Malaysian Administrative Modernisation and Management Planning Unit (Mampu) and the National Institute of Public Administration (Intan).

“Halim was the Ministry of Energy, Water and Communications secretary general in 2000, and Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) chairman from 2006 to 2009 before taking up position as Telekom Malaysia Bhd chairman from 2009 to 2015.

“His last position before Axiata was MCMC chairman, appointed for the second time from 2015 to 2018, and he also served as Smart Axiata Co Ltd,” Celcom said.

Celcom CEO Datuk Idham Nawawi welcomed the appointment of Halim as its new chairman.

“We look forward to his guidance and leadership in driving the organisation towards new strides and creating real value for our customers,” he said. — Bernama