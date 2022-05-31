Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob with Micron’s executive vice president of global operations Manish Bhatia in Putrajaya, May 31, 2022. — Picture from Facebook/Ismail Sabri Yaakob

KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today held talks with representatives of US memory chip maker Micron Technology Inc to explore the potential for the company to increase its investment in Malaysia.

The delegation from Micron led by the company’s executive vice president of global operations Manish Bhatia met the Prime Minister in Putrajaya, following the latter’s recent working visit to the United States (US).

“Alhamdulillah, foreign investors are increasingly confident to continue investing in Malaysia.

“I am confident that more foreign companies will continue to invest in Malaysia because the investment climate is still considered one of the best in the region,” he said in a statement on his Facebook page.

He added that almost 4,000 locals were currently employed by Micron in Malaysia.

During his visit to the US earlier this month, Ismail Sabri met senior officials from major American companies including Microsoft, Google, Tesla, Boeing, IBM, Texas Instruments, GE Aviation, Conoco Phillips, Ford, National Instruments, Infineon, Micron and Insule. — Bernama