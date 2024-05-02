KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — Sapura Energy Bhd has appointed Ganesh Gunaratnam as its chief financial officer (CFO), effective June 1, 2024.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, it said Ganesh will replace Chew Seng Heng, 58, who will be stepping down as CFO on May 31, 2024, but will remain in Sapura Energy to focus on seeing through the completion of the group’s restructuring.

Sapura Energy said Ganesh, 47, was a former director for PwC Malaysia’s business restructuring services division, where he led the operational restructuring and working capital management services.

“He has over 25 years of working experience and began his career in PwC Malaysia’s assurance practice and subsequently moved to the deals advisory practice and spent 13 years performing due diligence-related assignments.

“Ganesh is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and a member of the Malaysian Institute of Accountants (MIA),” it added. — Bernama

