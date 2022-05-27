At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 2.94 points to 1,536.93 from yesterday’s close of 1,541.15. ― Picture Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 ― Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-afternoon on continued profit-taking in selected heavyweights despite positive sentiment on the regional bourses, a dealer said today.

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 2.94 points to 1,536.93 from yesterday’s close of 1,541.15.

The market bellwether opened 0.45 of-a-point lower at 1,540.70.

The market breadth was negative with losers leading gainers 516 to 330, while 410 counters were unchanged, 1,054 untraded and 40 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.88 billion units worth RM1.17 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank, Public Bank, IHH Healthcare and Tenaga Nasional were flat at RM8.98, RM4.60, RM6.49 and RM9.21 respectively, while Petronas Chemicals rose 12 sen to RM9.99.

As for the actives, Cnergenz slipped 2.0 sen to 65.5 sen, Ta Win went down 1.0 sen to 11.5 sen, while Sapura Energy added 1.0 sen to 8.5 sen and Techna-X earned half a sen to 5.5 sen.

On the index board, FBM ACE declined 44.58 points to 5,161.40, FBM Emas Shariah Index decreased 7.91 points to 11,345.91, FBM Emas Index reduced 17.96 points to 10,966.58, FBMT 100 Index fell 14.47 points to 10,661.34 and the FBM 70 advanced 6.07 points to 13,094.07.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.27 of-a-point better at 198.61, the Financial Services Index shed 17.19 points to 16,572.72, while the Plantation Index improved 5.67 points to 7,994.36. ― Bernama