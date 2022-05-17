Malaysian International Furniture Fair 2022 to set positive momentum for furniture export growth

KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — This year’s edition of the Malaysian International Furniture Fair (MIFF) scheduled from July 6 to July 9 will set positive momentum for furniture export growth after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

MIFF founder and chairman Datuk Tan Chin Huat said the largest furniture trade show in Southeast Asia would return as a special hybrid in-person and virtual edition to reinforce its important role in meeting the global supply chain.

“MIFF 2022 has a high expectation after a two-year pandemic hiatus. It is the first furniture show of the year in Asia to serve global buyers who are eager for new products as well as diversify their supply network after the break,” he told reporters in a briefing on the return of MIFF 2022 today.

He said the momentum for MIFF 2022 has surged since Malaysia further relaxed Covid-19 restrictions for international travellers from May 1 this year.

“We are delighted that MIFF can finally reopen for business because buyers are eager to reconnect with their suppliers and meet new sources.

“The pent-up demand will greatly benefit the business. It is crucial for exhibitors to meet buyers face-to-face, get feedback on market conditions and see what they want in order to better prepare for our annual show next year, which will resume in March 2023,” he said.

He said as of May, more than 1,200 buyers from 81 countries have pre-registered with North American visitors making up the largest group from outside Asia followed by Africa, Europe, Oceania and the Middle East.

“A significant 40 per cent of registered buyers are the first-timer, while 70 per cent of them indicated that they would be in MIFF 2022 to source new products and to place orders,” he said.

He added that more than 200 exhibitors from Malaysian companies, China, India, Indonesia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam are coming with the newest products.

The four-day event organised by Informa Markets will occupy two exhibition venues — the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur and Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec).

The July show will pack a strong international presence including organised missions from Japan, the United States (US), Canada and several European countries. — Bernama