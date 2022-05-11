Maybank revises BR, BLR by 25 basis points effective May 13

A pedestrian walks past a Maybank branch in Kuala Lumpur July 9, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 — Maybank will revise upwards its base rate (BR) and base lending rate (BLR) by 25 basis points effective May 13, 2022, following the announcement today on the overnight policy rate (OPR) increase.

In a statement today, the bank said its BR would be higher from 1.75 per cent per annum (p.a) to 2.00 per cent p.a. while its BLR would be revised from 5.40 per cent p.a to 5.65 per cent p.a.

“Similarly, the Islamic base rate and base financing rate will be increased by 25 basis points from 1.75 per cent p.a to 2.00 per cent p.a, and from 5.40 per cent p.a to 5.65 per cent p.a, respectively,” it said.

In line with the revision, Maybank and Maybank Islamic’s fixed deposit rates will also be adjusted upwards effective May 13, 2022.

The last revision in Maybank’s Base Rate was on July 9, 2020 when it was reduced from 2.00 per cent p.a to 1.75 per cent p.a following an OPR decrease by the same quantum.

Bank Negara Malaysia today increased the OPR by 25 basis points to 2.00 per cent at its third Monetary Policy Committee meeting this year. — Bernama