Bursa Malaysia marginally higher at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 — Bursa Malaysia was traded marginally higher at mid-morning, buoyed by continuous bargain hunting in selected heavyweights, led by plantation and utilities stocks.

At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 0.86 of-a-point to 1555.44 from yesterday’s close of 1,554.58. The index opened 0.9 of-a-point higher at 1,555.48.

Market breadth was positive with gainers outnumbering losers 340 to 301, while 393 counters were unchanged, 1,209 untraded and 14 others suspended.

Total turnover stood at 1.04 billion units worth RM460.65 million.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank added two sen to RM9.02, Public Bank stayed flat at RM4.64, Sime Darby Plantation advanced seven sen to RM4.97, while Petronas Chemicals and Hartalega lost two sen to RM9.87 and RM6.41, respectively.

Of the actives, CSH Alliance inched up one sen to 12.5 sen, Serba Dinamik fell one sen to 6.5 sen, Techna-X gained one sen to 12.5 sen, and Avillion dropped half-a-sen to nine sen.

On the index board, FBM Emas Index increased 8.36 points to 11,118.82, FBMT 100 Index gained 4.52 points to 10,792.01, FBM Emas Shariah Index was 11.71 points higher at 11,560.25, while FBM ACE shed 12.28 points to 5,360.80 and FBM 70 slipped 0.31 of-a-point to 13,300.87.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index rose 10.91 points to 16,671.35, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.05 of-a-point lower at 197.11, and the Plantation Index added 108.13 points to 8,254.23. — Bernama