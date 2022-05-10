Hartalega net profit, revenue rise in FY22

Hartalega's revenue for FY22 increased to RM7.89 billion from RM6.70 billion previously, contributed mainly by higher average selling price in the first half of FY22, after offsetting the impact of a 22 per cent reduction in sales volume. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — Hartalega Holdings Bhd’s net profit rose to RM3.23 billion in the financial year ended March 31, 2022 (FY22) from RM2.89 billion in the preceding year, driven mainly by higher revenue, which was partly offset by higher raw material and other operating costs.

Revenue for FY22 increased to RM7.89 billion from RM6.70 billion previously, contributed mainly by higher average selling price in the first half of FY22, after offsetting the impact of a 22 per cent reduction in sales volume.

Earnings per share for the full financial year rose to 94.64 sen from 84.43 sen last year, net assets per share stood at RM1.50 as at March 31, 2022. — Bernama