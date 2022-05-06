Megat Zaharuddin resigns from Sapura Energy Board

Sapura Energy Bhd announced that Tan Sri Megat Zaharuddin Megat Mohd Nor has resigned as independent and non-executive director. — File picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — Sapura Energy Bhd (SEB) today announced that Tan Sri Megat Zaharuddin Megat Mohd Nor has resigned as independent and non-executive director effective tomorrow.

According to the filing with Bursa Malaysia, the 73-year-old corporate figure is stepping down to pursue other interests.

The oil and gas service provider also said he would also cease to be the chairman of its nomination and remuneration committee on May 7.

The company recently appointed Datuk Mohammad Azlan Abdullah as its new chairman, effective May 7, 2022, to succeed Tan Sri Shamsul Azhar Abbas, who is retiring on the same date, upon reaching the age of 70.

Permodalan Nasional Bhd, its largest shareholder with 12.16 per cent equity interest, said it looked forward to Mohammad Azlan’s leadership in steering SEB through the company’s restructuring and turnaround process.

SEB reported a net loss of RM8.90 billion for the financial year ended Jan 31, 2022 (FY2022), compared with a net loss of RM160.87 million the year before.

In FY2022, the group made provision for impairment on goodwill on consolidation of RM3.29 billion and provision for impairment on property, plant and equipment of RM2.32 billion. — Bernama