Bursa Malaysia remains negative at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 ― Bursa Malaysia continues to be in negative territory across the board at mid-morning, in line with most Asian markets, driven by emerging profit-taking activities in selected heavyweight stocks.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 6.14 points to 1,576.84 from yesterday’s close of 1,582.98.

The barometer index opened 8.83 points lower at 1,574.15

On the broader market, losers surpassed gainers 693 to 187, while 282 counters were unchanged, 1,076 untraded and 16 others suspended.

Total turnover stood at 1.36 billion units worth RM759.80 million.

Among the heavyweights, both Maybank and Petronas Chemicals gained four sen to RM9.03 and RM10.34 respectively, Public Bank added one sen to RM4.64, while IHH Healthcare lost 14 sen to RM6.46 and Tenaga Nasional eased three sen to RM8.89.

Of the actives, AT Systematization rose half-a-sen to two sen, Techna-X, PUC Bhd, and TWL Holdings stayed flat at 12 sen, six sen and eight sen respectively, while Sedania Innovator firmed four sen to 51 sen.

On the index board, FBM 70 erased 151.10 points to 13,472.46, FBM ACE weakened 87.08 points to 5,487.48 and FBMT 100 Index slid 61.14 points to 10,938.36, while FBM Emas Index shed 64.84 points to 11,284.93 and FBM Emas Shariah Index dropped 105.45 points to 11,794.55.

Sector-wise, however, the Financial Services Index recovered 36.66 points to 16,747.98, while the Plantation Index dropped 133.54 points to 8,630.40 and the Industrial Products and Services Index was 1.63 points lower at 207.16. ― Bernama