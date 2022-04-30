Perak MB urges factories to boost productivity to capitalise on rising demand for rubber gloves

A shopper puts on rubber gloves after arriving at one of the shopping malls in Kuala Lumpur, May 26, 2020 — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

TAIPING, April 30 — Latexx Manufacturing Sdn Bhd’s decision to implement the construction of an additional factory coincides with the demand for rubber gloves which is expected to be higher than pre-Covid-19 pandemic.

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said with the trend showing rising demand for rubber-based products such as gloves, it was time for local industry players to boost their production capacity.

“In the first quarter of 2021, the country’s rubber exports rose 169.6 per cent to RM21.84 billion compared to RM8.1 billion recorded in the same period two years ago, the majority of it contributed by strong growth in the latex-based products sector,” he said in a speech when officiating a ceremony of Latexx Manufacturing’s RM100 million additional plant (Plant 7 Plus) in Kamunting today.

Saarani said the development of the additional plant will definitely have a positive impact on the socio-economic development around Kamunting and nearby areas.

“I understand it has opened up more than 200 job opportunities in the Larut, Matang and Selama districts.

“This coincides with the state government’s plan to work with the private sector to create more employment opportunities in order for us to rebuild the state economy and the people in the transition to the endemic phase (of Covid-19),” he added.

Saarani expressed hope that the public, especially those who have the opportunity to work there, would make the most of it to improve their living standards and absorb as much knowledge while building a career at the plant. — Bernama