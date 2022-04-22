Finally, Touch ‘n Go enables TNG NFC card reload via smartphone

If you’ve already purchased the new Enhanced TNG card, you can reload using your phone starting today with the latest version of Touch ‘n Go eWallet on both iOS and Android. ― SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 ― A week after the Enhanced TNG Card with NFC functionality had gone on sale, Touch ‘n Go has finally launched its new top-up feature on the TNG eWallet app. This provides greater convenience for Touch ‘n Go card users as your smartphone is now your very own “personal reload kiosks”. That means no more looking for reload kiosks or over-the-counter services to top up the physical TNG card.

TNG eWallet now offers TNG Card NFC top-up feature

If you’ve already purchased the new Enhanced TNG card, you can reload using your phone starting today with the latest version of Touch ‘n Go eWallet on both iOS and Android. Obviously, you’ll need a phone with NFC functionality to work.

Just go to the TNG Card section (you can find this under Toll) and make sure you’ve added the card to your TNG eWallet. To reload, just tap on the “reload” button on the screen, tap the card at the back of your phone, enter the top-up amount, and then tap the card again to transfer the value. Take note that the minimum top-up amount is RM10.

Unlike the credit card-linked Zing cards that were offered by local banks, you need to physically top up the card by tapping it behind your phone and there are zero charges when you reload using your eWallet. Overall, it is still miles better than the previous eWallet top-up implementation back in 2018 where you will need to find a different kiosk to “transfer” the value to the card

Once the reload is completed, the new balance is reflected immediately and you can use it at any locations that accept Touch ‘n Go which includes toll highways, public transport, vending machines and supporting merchants. You can also use it on SmartTAG readers.

Unfortunately, you can’t use this feature to top up cards that don’t belong to you as you are required to link the Enhanced NFC card to your TNG eWallet app. By linking the card, you also get PayDirect functionality at supported highways and parking lots, where the charges are deducted from your eWallet instead of the physical card balance.

To make it clear, this eWallet top-up feature only works with the new TNG card with NFC. So if you’re using the old TNG Cards, you must order a new card.

Where to buy Enhanced Touch ‘n Go card with NFC?

Touch ‘n Go now allows you to order the card online via the Touch ‘n Go eWallet app. The new card costs RM10 and there’s an RM5 shipping fee. At the moment, there’s no way to directly transfer the balance from your old TNG card to the new one and you’ll have to submit an eRefund request from Touch ‘n Go.

Touch ‘n Go has introduced a number of digital payment methods such as QR payment via TNG eWallet, RFID for vehicles and there’s also the upcoming Visa Prepaid card. This new Enhanced TNG Card is seen as a stop-gap measure to enhance the current physical card experience for legacy TNG card readers that don’t support PayDirect.

You can learn more about the Enhanced TNG Card from their official FAQ. ― SoyaCincau