The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.28 per cent, or 78.49 points, to 27,744.47 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.27 per cent, or 5.18 points, to 1,949.45. ­— AFP pic

TOKYO, April 4 — Tokyo’s Nikkei index opened higher today, tracking gains on Wall Street, but early trade was volatile as investors eyed developments in Ukraine and Covid-19 lockdowns in China.

