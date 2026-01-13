KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — Bersatu has firmly denied allegations that the party betrayed PAS during the political crisis in Perlis, which led to the resignation of PAS Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli.

Its president, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, said he was briefed on the matter by Perlis Menteri Besar Abu Bakar Hamzah during a Bersatu Supreme Leadership Council (MPT) meeting last night, and that leaders in Perlis had stated they were not involved, Harian Metro reported today.

“We categorically deny any claims that Bersatu was involved. Bersatu was not involved at all. Once a decision has been made by the Raja of Perlis (Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail), it is an absolute decision by His Royal Highness that must be respected.

“Bersatu did not play any role, did not sabotage PAS — none whatsoever. But that is the actual decision that was made.

“We strongly deny any accusations that we are traitors. No, there is no connection, and I personally was not involved in this matter,” he said.

Muhyiddin was speaking to reporters after chairing the Bersatu MPT meeting in Petaling Jaya last night.

The Perlis political crisis erupted after eight state assemblymen — three from PAS and five from Bersatu — were reported to have withdrawn their support for Mohd Shukri’s leadership, before he stepped down citing health reasons.

PAS leaders have described the move as a betrayal of PAS as Bersatu’s coalition partner in Perikatan Nasional (PN), leading to ongoing tensions within the alliance.

Earlier, the MPT meeting lasted nearly three hours and was attended by council members, including deputy president Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.