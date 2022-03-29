Accenture putting up 2,000 IT jobs under tech centre, in support of MyDigital

Accenture is offering 2,000 IT jobs under its Advanced Technology Centre in Malaysia. — Screencap from www.accenture.com/my-en

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — Technology services and consultancy firm Accenture is offering 2,000 information technology (IT) jobs under its Advanced Technology Centre in Malaysia (ATCM).

In a statement today, Accenture said this was to support the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint (MyDigital), and that those accepted for the positions would be hired and trained “in the next few years”.

“We are confident the Accenture Advanced Technology Centre in Malaysia will contribute to the country’s key strategic growth priorities by training and activating local technology talents — the people at the frontlines of digital transformation,” said Accenture Malaysia’s country managing director Azwan Baharuddin.

“The centre will align the requirements from each of our client’s unique stages of digital transformation with priority cloud-based, analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies delivered by our people.

“For our tech talent in the ATCM, this is an exciting opportunity for them to apply and deepen their skills through their work for local and global clients,” he added.

Accenture is expanding its presence in South-east Asia, not only with the newly established ATCM, but also with an ATC in Thailand, as well as the Singapore Innovation Hub and an upcoming Delivery Centre in Indonesia.