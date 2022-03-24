Agriculture Ministry to hold talks with state governments on Temporary Occupational Licence period, says PM

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob during a press conference at the Parliament building, March 23, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — The government has agreed to the Agriculture and Food Industries Ministry (Mafi) holding talks with state governments to address the problem of the Temporary Occupational Licence (TOL) period faced by agro-entrepenuers.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the discussions were to enable state governments to extend the rental or lease period to justify the implementation of viable agricultural projects.

Ismail Sabri said the matter was discussed at the Economic Action Council (EAC) meeting which took note of the direction of the country’s agri-food sector outlined under the 12th Malaysia Plan and agreed to focus on efforts to modernise and promote smart agriculture.

“The meeting also agreed that the three papers presented, namely the Proposal for Modernisation and Smart Agriculture through the Empowerment of Permanent Food Production Parks, National Agro-preneurs Talent Development 2022-2027 and Malaysian Agricultural Transformation be evaluated together as a comprehensive initiative to strengthen the country’s agriculture sector,” he said in a statement today.

The papers were presented by Mafi, Universiti Putra Malaysia and Aerodyne Group and the discussion was held with EAC members and Malaysian agro-preneurs.

According to Ismail Sabri, the meeting also decided that the EAC Secretariat; Economic Planning Unit, Prime Minister’s Department; Finance Ministry and Mafi should take further action to implement the public-private partnership proposal presented by Aerodyne Group and the 40-hectare land requirement for the Pilot Project.

The prime minister hoped that the country’s agriculture sector and food production industry could move forward and drive economic recovery efforts for the well-being of the country and the Malaysian family. — Bernama