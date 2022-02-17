Honda Malaysia aims to sell 80,000 vehicles in 2022

Last year, Honda Malaysia sold 53,031 units and contributed 10.4 per cent of the TIV. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — Honda Malaysia Sdn Bhd has targeted to sell 80,000 vehicles this year, based on the company’s forecast of total industry volume (TIV) of 600,000 units.

The company said it is confident of achieving the target with its strategy for 2022, which included two upcoming all-new model launches and strengthening its after-sales services.

Last year, Honda Malaysia sold 53,031 units and contributed 10.4 per cent of the TIV.

“The central region was the largest contributor to the total sales in 2021 with more than 25,000 units sold, followed by the southern region and northern region with more than 9,800 and 9,100 units sold, respectively,” it said in a statement today.

Moving forward, Honda Malaysia “plans to further expand its unique RS e: HEV technology in the company’s future model line-up, and offer models that deliver excellent fuel economy and low carbon emissions yet provide the sporty and fun-to-drive experience for customers.”

The e:HEV technology was introduced in the City and All-New City Hatchback, “which has attracted public attention and interest, and created a whole new value proposition in hybrid vehicles,” it said.

The company is also venturing into the Honda-certified used car business for the first time to provide another option for customers to purchase their preferred Honda cars. — Bernama