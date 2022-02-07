Malaysian Rubber Council collaborates with Northern Corridor Implementation Authority to attract more investors to Kedah Rubber City

Malaysian Rubber Council and the Northern Corridor Implementation Authority (NCIA) today signed a memorandum of collaboration to attract more investors to Kedah Rubber City. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA NERANG, Feb 7 — Malaysian Rubber Council (MRC) and the Northern Corridor Implementation Authority (NCIA) today signed a memorandum of collaboration (MoC) to attract more investors to Kedah Rubber City (KRC), here.

The MoC were signed during the launch of KRC which was officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

MRC chief executive officer Nor Hizwan Ahmad said that through the collaboration, MRC and NCIA will jointly outline and implement a cooperative business process for KRC, from leads generation to investment.

“Apart from facilitating investors’ entry into KRC, MRC plans to enhance our marketing and promotion efforts, including the dissemination of NCIA promotional materials for the KRC.

“MRC will continue to pave the way to connect industry players and the rubber products supply chain. We truly value NCIA’s KRC initiatives and are looking forward to work together with them in advancing Malaysia’s rubber industry,” he said in a statement released after the event here today.

Located on 1,244 acres (503 hectares), KRC aims to boost Malaysia’s rubber sector through a Rubber Corridor that will link the region’s major rubber producers in the Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle (IMT-GT).

Seven clusters have been identified for KRC, namely Advanced Latex Products, Tyre and Tyre Related Products, Automotive Rubber Products, Engineering Rubber Products, Advanced Rubber Materials, Biotechnology and also Services and Support. — Bernama