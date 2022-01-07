Bank Islam appoints Bazlan, Nuraini as independent non-executive directors effective today

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd (BIMB) has appointed Datuk Bazlan Osman and Nuraini Ismail as its independent non-executive directors effective today.

The bank said the appointment would further strengthen its board composition as it embarked on a new era as Malaysia’s first full-fledged public-listed Islamic bank.

“Bazlan also sits on the board of four public-listed companies, namely Fima Corporation Bhd, Bursa Malaysia Bhd, Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Bhd and Glomac Bhd,” it said in a statement today.

It said he is also a director of Malaysia Professional Accountancy Centre (MyPAC).

Meanwhile, BIMB said Nuraini held various senior positions in Petronas, including senior general manager, group treasury; general manager, finance and accounts services; and general manager, commercial services of Malaysian International Trading Corporation Sdn Bhd before serving her final position as the vice president treasury, finance. — Bernama