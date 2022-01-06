Proton appoints Roslan Abdullah as deputy CEO

Proton Holdings Bhd (Proton) has appointed Roslan Abdullah as its deputy chief executive officer (CEO), effective January 1, 2022. ― Picture courtesy of Proton Holdings Berhad

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — Proton Holdings Bhd (Proton) has appointed Roslan Abdullah as its deputy chief executive officer (CEO), effective January 1, 2022.

Roslan was previously Proton’s vice-president for Sales and Marketing and Proton Edar Sdn Bhd (PESB) CEO, roles he held since June 1, 2020.

He holds a finance and accountancy degree from the University of Brighton, United Kingdom and has more than three decades of experience in the automotive sector, Proton said in a statement today.

Proton CEO Dr Li Chunrong said Roslan played a key role in supporting the Proton leadership and in guiding the overall management of the business, particularly the sales and marketing functions.

“We will be able to form a strong partnership to lead the company to greater heights,” Li said.

He also expressed his appreciation to Datuk Radzaif Mohamed, who retired as deputy CEO on December 31, 2021.

“Proton would like to place on record our appreciation to Datuk Radzaif Mohamed for his invaluable contribution and unwavering commitment towards our success.

“The importance of getting it right in the early days of the partnership with Geely was critical towards the company’s turnaround. His leadership during this period was invaluable,” he added. — Bernama