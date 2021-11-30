Public Mutual declares distributions of RM257m for 16 funds

A woman walks past a branch of Public Bank in Petaling Jaya October 3, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — Public Bank Bhd’s wholly-owned subsidiary Public Mutual has declared distributions amounting to more than RM257 million for 16 funds for the financial year ended November 30, 2021.

In a statement today, the fund manager declared a 6.0 sen per unit distribution for Public China Access Equity Fund; 1.25 sen per unit for Public Far-East Dividend Fund; and 1.0 sen per unit for Public Worldwide Equity Fund, Public Far-East Alpha-30 Fund, Public Islamic Alpha-40 Growth Fund, Public Ittikal Sequel Fund, respectively.

It also announced a distribution of 0.75 sen per unit each for Public Select Alpha-30 Fund and Public Islamic Asia Leaders Equity Fund; 0.5 sen per unit each for Public ASEAN Growth Fund, Public Greater China Fund, Public Healthcare-Global Equity Fund, Public Islamic Sector Select Fund, and Public Islamic Mixed Asset Fund.

The fund manager also declared a distribution of 0.3 sen per unit for Public Dividend Select Fund; 0.15 sen per unit for Public Islamic Infrastructure Bond Fund; and 2.0 sen per unit for Public e-Enhanced Money Market Fund.

Public Mutual is Malaysia’s largest private unit trust company with more than 170 funds under its management. It is also an approved private retirement scheme (PRS) provider, managing nine PRS funds.

As of end-October 2021, the fund size managed by the company amounted to RM104 billion. — Bernama