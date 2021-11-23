Sarawak set to become major hydrogen supplier in Asean, says CM

Sarawak Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg speaks during a press conference following the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) general assembly in Kuching November 8, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Nov 23 — Sarawak is set to become the largest hydrogen fuel producer and supplier in the Southeast Asian region beginning 2023, said Sarawak Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

He said Sarawak which is rich in water resources has the ability to produce and supply hydrogen fuel for vehicles.

“Several companies from South Korea, Japan and Australia have expressed interest in investing in the hydrogen production sector in the state and we are on the right track to make Sarawak a major hydrogen producer in the region,” he said.

He was speaking at a press conference after officiating the groundbreaking ceremony of Petros Multi-fuel Station at Bandar MJC, Batu Kawa, here today.

According to him, the Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC), the agency responsible for hydrogen production projects in the state, has set a target of producing 10,000 tonnes of hydrogen fuel a year for the period between 2023 and 2025.

Abang Johari said although at the initial stahge, the cost to implement the project was high, it was expected to become more affordable in the next five to 10 years.

Meanwhile, he said more multi-fuel stations would be built across the state, including in Sibu, Miri, Bintulu and Sri Aman, as well as along the Pan Borneo Highway and the Sarawak Coastal Highway.

He said Sarawak has four hydro dams, namely Batang Ai, Bakun, Murum and Baleh that have the ability to produce hydrogen and at the same time help reduce carbon emissions. — Bernama