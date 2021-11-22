Selangor Aviation Show to be held from Nov 25-27, says organiser Invest Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — The first-ever aviation show in Selangor, Selangor Aviation Show (SAS 2021) will be held from November 25 to November 27, 2021 at the SkyPark Regional Aviation Centre, Subang.

Organiser Invest Selangor Bhd said SAS 2021, a dedicated business and general aviation expo, will be hosted by the Selangor government, supported by Matrade and its strategic partner Ministry of International Trade and Industry and National Aerospace Industry Coordinating Office (NAICO).

“The event will be the networking event for the aerospace industry players especially to the business and general aviation players to re-energise their business in the region.

“The inaugural event will bring together 43 exhibitors representing the world’s best of aerospace and aviation industries, displaying their exhibits either on the tarmac or in the exhibition booth at the venue,” it said in a statement today.

Themed “Selangor, the Asean Business & General Aviation Hub”, SAS 2021 is designed as another forward-thinking initiative by the state for all relevant stakeholders to network, dialogue, share knowledge and offerings poised to revitalise the affected industry in the post-Covid-19 environment.

“Interested trade visitors may plan their visits to SAS 2021 for the three days whereas the public and students are encouraged to visit on the third day of the show.

With strict SOP compliance, all attendees must be fully vaccinated and 14 days after the second dose.

Invest Selangor said the location at Skypark RAC is next to the RMAF Air Base and not at the Skypark Subang airport terminal.

Therefore, it said, visitors need to plan to drive or take public transport to Space U8 Mall, Shah Alam, where the organisers provide a shuttle service to Skypark RAC.

SAS 2021 shall witness at least 3,000 visitors and among the programmes planned during SAS 2021 will be the industry forums, presentations, networking activities and a dedicated education session for aviation tertiary students on the third day of the show.

More information on SAS 2021 is available on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn: @selangoraviationshow. You may also connect on Twitter at @SelAviationShow. — Bernama