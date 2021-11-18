Selangor International Business Summit kicks off physically, virtually

The Selangor International Business Summit (SIBS) 2021 kicked off today and will last until November 21. — Screencap from www.selangorbusinesshub.my

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — The Selangor International Business Summit (SIBS) 2021 kicked off today and will last until November 21, with participation from more than 13 countries, including Australia, Austria, China, France, and Japan.

The fifth edition of SIBS was held physically at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre and virtually at www.selangorbusinesshub.my portal.

This year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the physical event is held across 13,339 square metres of space with 500 physical booths and more than 800 virtual booths online.

The event was officiated by the Raja Muda of Selangor Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, who represented the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah at the event.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, in his speech, said Selangor offers foreign investors innumerable advantages for their plans to penetrate Asean and international markets.

“SIBS 2021 will present growth opportunities that are available in the state, especially in Selangor’s five core clusters. These five core clusters include a range of industries, ranging from aerospace to pharmaceuticals which have the highest potential to drive economic growth for the immediate period as well as the future,” he said.

He also noted that the food and beverage cluster is one of the fastest growing industries, especially for the halal market, which has the potential to strongly drive the state and country’s economy.

After officiating the event, Tengku Amir Shah visited the Invest Selangor booth and signed a plaque marking the launch of Selangor Biotechnology Action Plan 2021-2030, an initiative that is developed to identify high potential biotechnology subsectors and aims to enrich the ecosystem to further propel the industry in the state.

Also launched at the Invest Selangor booth was the Managed Industrial Park (MIP) Standard Guidelines, a joint publication between Invest Selangor and Plan Malaysia for the management of industrial areas.

The guidelines will ensure future industrial parks are managed efficiently with new features to provide better services to companies setting up manufacturing plants in Selangor. — Bernama