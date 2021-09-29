Ringgit opens easier against US dollar

At 9am, the local note fell by 30 basis points to 4.1865/1905 against the greenback from yesterday's closing of 4.1835/1855. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 ― The ringgit opens easier against the US dollar today in tandem with the decline in global crude oil prices.

At 9am, the local note fell by 30 basis points to 4.1865/1905 against the greenback from yesterday's closing of 4.1835/1855.

A dealer said the greenback gained strength on the back of improved United States Treasury yields, which kept Asian currencies ― including the ringgit ― trading in a narrow range.

At the time of writing, oil benchmark Brent crude eased 1.15 per cent to US$78.18 (RM327.64) per barrel.

Concurrently, the ringgit was traded mixed against a basket of major currencies.

The local note fell to 3.0835/0869 against the Singapore dollar compared with 3.0831/0848 at Tuesday's close, and depreciated vis-a-vis the euro to 4.8903/8949 from 4.8851/8874 previously.

It strengthened against the Japanese yen to 3.7497/7536 from 3.7577/7599 yesterday and improved against the British pound to 5.6664/6718 from 5.7071/7099 previously. ― Bernama