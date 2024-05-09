KUANTAN, May 9 — The issue of the construction of the new building for Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil Ladang Jeram here, which has been delayed for a long time, must be resolved quickly, said Barisan Nasional (BN) assemblyman for Sabai, V. Arumugam.

He said that even though the land and construction funds were approved during the administration of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, the project has been abandoned.

“There are several classrooms in this school that operate in modified containers, earning the nickname ‘container school.’ This issue is often politicised and used to attack the federal and state governments by certain parties.

“Therefore, I request that the state and federal governments take immediate action to address this issue, find a solution to allow the construction of the new school building to proceed,” he said.

He said this during the debate on the motion of thanks for the Royal Address at the Pahang State Legislative Assembly sitting at Wisma Sri Pahang here today.

Meanwhile, Su Keong Siong (PH-Ketari) urged the authorities to maintain the old Kuala Lumpur-Karak Road for the safety of road users.

He noted that several parts of the road face issues with riverbank erosion and landslides, posing a significant risk.

The sitting continues tomorrow. — Bernama