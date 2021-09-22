Bursa Malaysia continues downtrend at mid-afternoon

At 3.05pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 3.51 points to 1,526.93 from Tuesday’s close of 1,530.44. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — Bursa Malaysia’s key index has extended its downtrend to mid-afternoon amidst the absence of market-moving catalysts.

At 3.05pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 3.51 points to 1,526.93 from Tuesday’s close of 1,530.44.

However, the overall market was positive with gainers outpacing losers 484 to 379, while 431 counters were unchanged, 978 untraded and five others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.66 billion units worth RM1.96 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank advanced four sen to RM8.09, Public Bank added one sen to RM4.04 and Petronas Chemicals and IHH Healthcare both rose two sen to RM7.98 and RM6.62, respectively, while TNB shed one sen to RM9.81 and Hong Leong trimmed 10 sen to RM18.50.

Of the actives, Bintai Kinden surged 7.5 sen to 64.5 sen, Opcom soared 22.5 sen to RM1.04 and Tanco edged up half-a-sen to 24.5 sen, while Fintec was flat at two sen, Pasukhas inched down half-a-sen to seven sen and Serba Dinamik was down by two sen to 34.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index eased 0.05 of-a-point to 11,222.35, the FBMT 100 Index was 2.40 points easier at 10,929.38, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index bagged 24.82 points to 12,222.70.

The FBM 70 expanded by 85.12 points to 14,922.62, while the FBM ACE improved 55.95 points to 7,051.57.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index decreased 21.61 points to 6,263.21 and the Financial Services Index depreciated 107.44 points to 15,146.76, while the Industrial Products and Services Index added 0.94 of-a-point to 197.42. — Bernama