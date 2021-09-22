Bursa Malaysia identifies eight initiatives to be carbon neutral by 2022

Bursa Malaysia Bhd has identified eight initiatives, including an energy audit, to support its aim to become carbon neutral by 2022 and achieve net zero emissions by 2050 across its entire operations, in line with the global drive for decarbonisation. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — Bursa Malaysia Bhd has identified eight initiatives, including an energy audit, to support its aim to become carbon neutral by 2022 and achieve net zero emissions by 2050 across its entire operations, in line with the global drive for decarbonisation.

Under the new set of commitments, the stock exchange regulator said it will systematically manage its carbon footprint across the exchange’s entire business activities while reducing emissions, in line with a net zero future.

“Climate change poses a significant threat to our planet and society. It is in everyone’s best interests to work towards a systemic change that prevents a climate catastrophe,” Bursa Malaysia chairman Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar said in a statement here today. “I believe it is important for all companies regardless of size, industry, and operating models to scale up their climate contributions with firm commitments and concerted actions towards achieving a climate-resilient future.”

One of the exchange’s eight key initiatives to support its climate ambitions is setting science-based emission reduction targets in accordance with the Science-Based Targets initiative’s (SBTi) criteria and recommendations and the exchange will submit its climate targets to the SBTi for validation.

It will be conducting an energy audit to identify key improvements to maximise the energy the efficiency of its buildings, as well as developing an asset improvement plan.

The stock exchange regulator would also be offsetting emissions from its electricity consumption, employee travel to work and paper consumption, and other relevant emission sources beginning next year, which will be accomplished by supporting nature-based solutions that remove carbon from the atmosphere.

Other initiatives are implementing the Workplace Carbon Conscious Programme to encourage responsible workplace practices and lifestyle choices among its employees, undertaking independent assurance of the country’s climate-related data, and participating in external climate change assessment to improve the quality of its climate disclosures and practices.

Bursa Malaysia said it would also ensure greater transparency by aligning climate-related disclosures in its sustainability reports with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations and advocate net zero emissions and strong climate action through stakeholder engagements and education initiatives. — Bernama