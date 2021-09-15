Bursa Malaysia softer at mid-morning

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 2.93 points to 1,552.58 from Tuesday’s close of 1,555.51. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — Bursa Malaysia was marginally lower at mid-morning, dragged down by selling in heavyweights led by Top Glove and Tenaga Nasional.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 2.93 points to 1,552.58 from Tuesday’s close of 1,555.51.

It opened 0.65 of-a-point lower at 1,554.86.

Top Glove dropped 10 sen to RM3.13 and Tenaga Nasional lost 12 sen to RM10.06. Both stocks dragged the composite index down by a combined 2.71 points.

Market breadth, which was slightly positive earlier, turned negative with losers leading gainers 449 to 361, while 416 counters were unchanged, 1,042 untraded and six others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.44 billion units worth RM877.81 million.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank shed one sen to RM8.28, Public Bank was flat at RM4.00, while Petronas Chemicals bagged eight sen to RM8.00.

Of the actives, Encorp increased 4.5 sen to 40.5 sen, Emico Holdings added 3.5 sen to 47.5 sen, and KNM Group was flat at 27 sen.

Top gainers were Genetec Technology which firmed 94 sen to RM34.14, Kelington Group which expanded 21 sen to RM1.65, and Hong Leong Financial Group whichperked 16 sen to RM18.46.

Among the top losers, Nestle lost 30 sen to RM134.50, Vitrox trimmed 28 sen to RM18.72, and Fraser and Neave Holdings dropped 28 sen to RM27.24.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index weakened 15.74 points to 11,379.06, the FBMT 100 Index was 15.45 points lower at 11,072.35, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index reduced 38.20 points to 12,452.84.

The FBM 70 inched up 0.37 of-a-point to 14,959.79, while the FBM ACE went down 15.71 points to 7,123.58.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index gave up 25.86 points to 6,476.53, the Industrial Products and Services Index rose 1.20 points to 199.14, and the Financial Services Index advanced 33.74 points to 15,233.56. — Bernama