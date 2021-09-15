Bursa Malaysia remains lower at mid-afternoon

Market breadth was negative with losers leading gainers 541 to 400, while 420 counters were unchanged, 907 untraded and six others suspended. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-afternoon due to selling in utilities, telecommunications and healthcare counters.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 1.02 points to 1,554.49 from Tuesday’s close of 1,555.51.

The index opened 0.65 of-a-point lower at 1,554.86.

Market breadth was negative with losers leading gainers 541 to 400, while 420 counters were unchanged, 907 untraded and six others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.64 billion units worth RM1.72 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank was flat at RM8.29, Public Bank added two sen to RM4.02, Petronas Chemicals bagged eight sen to RM8.00, and Tenaga Nasional fell 14 sen to RM10.04.

Of the actives, Encorp increased five sen to 41 sen, Emico Holdings added 4.5 sen to 48.5 sen, and KNM Group eased half-a-sen to 26.5 sen.

Among the top losers, Vitrox and Sam Engineering lost 44 sen each to RM18.56 and RM14.30, respectively, and Fraser and Neave Holdings dropped 36 sen to RM27.16.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index weakened 6.10 points to 11,388.70, the FBMT 100 Index was 6.69 points lower at 11,081.11, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index reduced 25.05 points to 12,465.99.

The FBM 70 dipped 6.75 points to 14,952.67 while the FBM ACE went down 5.19 points to 7,134.10.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index gave up 12.82 points to 6,489.57, the Industrial Products and Services Index rose 1.75 points to 199.69, and the Financial Services Index advanced 55.89 points to 15,255.71. — Bernama