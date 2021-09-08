Matrade to promote Malaysian in hybrid mode at Caexpo 2021

\ Matrade will be leading and coordinating the participation of 58 Malaysian companies to promote Malaysian-made products and services at the 18th China-Asean Expo (Caexpo) 2021 from September 10-13. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

Caexpo is one of the major exhibitions supported by the Chinese government, which returns this year in a hybrid mode of both physical and virtual for the second time.

In a statement, the national trade promotion agency, under the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob will be delivering his speech virtually, during the opening ceremony on September 10.

The theme for this year’s Caexpo is ‘Advancing Quality BRI Cooperation, Promoting Sustainable Development,’ aimed at leveraging the China-Asean Year of Sustainable Development and delivering more practical sustainable development of economic outcomes as well as strengthening the China-Asean relation.

Matrade chief executive officer Mohd Mustafa Abdul Aziz said Caexpo has been a significant platform in enhancing bilateral trade since its inception.

“Caexpo has evolved over the years in tandem with the milestones of bilateral trade relations between Malaysia and China. It also maintains its relevance for Malaysian companies to access China and Asean market as well as the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) countries,” Mohd Mustafa said in a statement today.

A total of 39 Malaysian companies will participate in hybrid mode while 19 companies will participate only virtually in the exhibition which includes companies from East Coast Economic Region Development Council (ECERDC).

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI), Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA), Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB), and Education Malaysia (EM) will be setting up their information counters in the physical Malaysia Pavilion at Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Centre (NICEC).

In conjunction with Caexpo, Matrade will continue to collaborate with China Construction Bank (CCB) to organise the third China-Malaysia B2B Business Meeting Session on Sep 11, 2021.

“We also collaborate with Overseas Prominent Brands (OPB), to arrange business meeting sessions and live streaming sessions with Key Opinion Leaders (KOL),” it said.

Malaysia has generated a total sale of RM511.66 million in Caexpo 2020 and Malaysia Pavilion has received three main awards, namely, Best Trade and Economic Outcomes, Best Trade Organiser for Online Businesses, and Best Trade Visitor Organiser. — Bernama