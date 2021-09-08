Bursa Malaysia extends losses at mid-afternoon

Bursa Malaysia remains lower at mid-afternoon, dragged down by selling in heavyweights, led by the healthcare and utilities sectors, dealers said. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — Bursa Malaysia remains lower at mid-afternoon, dragged down by selling in heavyweights, led by the healthcare and utilities sectors, dealers said.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 2.21 points to 1,581.27 from yesterday’s close of 1,583.48.

It opened 1.76 points easier at 1,581.72.

On the broader market, losers surpassed gainers at 668 versus 321, while 437 counters were unchanged, 811 untraded and 25 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 4.17 billion units worth RM1.85 billion.

Of the index-linked stocks, Top Glove eased 10 sen to RM3.57, Hartalega fell 23 sen to RM6.68, Petronas Gas slipped 20 sen to RM16.60 and Tenaga Nasional shed eight sen to RM10.26.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank and CIMB added two sen to RM8.31 and RM4.93, respectively, Petronas Chemicals gained five sen to RM8.10, IHH Healthcare rose 10 sen to RM6.40, while Public Bank was flat at RM4.10.

Of the actives, KNM eased 5.5 sen to 26 sen, PUC improved 1.5 sen to 18 sen, Metronic inched up half-a-sen to four sen, while Fintec and Borneo Oil were flat at two sen and three sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index retreated 25.76 points to 11,574.60, the FBMT 100 Index was 19.03 points easier at 11,267.25, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index slipped 38.80 points to 12,673.09.

The FBM 70 fell 38.61 points to 15,185.07 and the FBM ACE dropped 56.19 points to 7,304.11.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index climbed 21.60 points to 6,642.86, the Financial Services Index advanced 13.41 points to 15,451.49 and the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 0.16 of-a-point to 201.44. — Bernama