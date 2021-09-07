TNB to develop a 300mw hydroelectric power plant in Kelantan

The Tenaga Nasional Berhad logo is seen at its headquarters in Bangsar May 31, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — Tenaga Nasional Bhd’s (TNB) wholly-owned subsidiary, TNB Power Generation Sdn Bhd (TNB Genco), had received a letter of notification from the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources to develop a 300 megawatts (MW) hydroelectric power plant in Kelantan.

In a filing to Bursa Malaysia today, TNB said the letter of notification requires TNB Genco to fulfil certain requirements prior to the execution of the project.

“As conditioned by the government, TNB Genco has incorporated a wholly-owned project company named TNBPG Hydro Nenggiri Sdn Bhd to undertake the project. The construction works of the project is estimated to take five years and its expected schedule commercial operation date is June 1, 2027,” it said.

It said the project would increase its generation market share, particularly from hydro, and improve the overall efficiency of its generation asset portfolio including renewable energy.

TNB said the project would also enhance energy security for the nation and bring about a positive socio-economic impact for Malaysia, the state of Kelantan and local communities.

“The project will also bring additional benefits to Kelantan in terms of flood mitigation, cleaner water supply and raw water supply for irrigation,” it said.

It added that the project would reinforce the security of energy supply in Peninsular Malaysia, particularly to the eastern region, further ensuring the utility provider ability to play its role in balancing the energy trilemma for the nation. — Bernama