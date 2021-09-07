MAHB expects 50pc of its retailers to join its online shopping platform in three years

File picture of retail outlets at KLIA on shutdown during MCO on March 18, 2020. — Picture by Thasha Jayamanogaran

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — Malaysia Airports aims to draw at least half of its more than 300 retailers onto its e-commerce platform shopMYairports in the next three years.

Senior general manager of commercial services Hani Ezra Hussin said the platform currently has less than 10 big partners that carry all kinds of products, from chocolates to perfumes.

“We are still trying to grow the numbers. We have in total throughout Malaysia over 300 retailers, but our top 20 are the ones that actually sell most of the duty-free items.

“We hope to get at least our Big 20 partners to join us, and that alone will definitely deliver thousands of stock-keeping units (SKU) or products that you can find when you are at Malaysian airports,” she told the media in conjunction with the first anniversary of shopMYairports here today.

In the future, people can buy or pre-order “kek lapis” from Sarawak and frozen prawns from Sabah via the platform. “This is something that we are hoping to do across states, so you do not have to travel outside of Kuala Lumpur to get something from Sarawak. You can pre-order and actually make arrangements for them to send it to Kuala Lumpur,” she said.

However, she said retailers are still learning to do e-commerce and it takes a while for them to understand online business.

“E-commerce is not something that people are receptive to immediately simply because some of them are also short-handed, even the big guys. They say, ‘I have thousands of SKUs, but I do not have people to help upload the products.’ This is something that my team is looking at — resources is always an issue and uploading and ensuring that the stocks are available is also another issue,” she added.

Malaysia Airports has unveiled a new shopping campaign — “Are You The Goldenaire,” in conjunction with the first birthday of shopMYairports today.

The campaign gives shoppers a chance to win the grand prize of a 200g gold bar featuring a fine silhouette of the KL International Airport (KLIA), and monthly prizes of 2.5g gold wafers worth up to RM100,000.

Shoppers can participate from September 2021 to Feb 28, 2022 by purchasing a RM10 Goldenaire shopping voucher and redeeming it on shopMYairports e-commerce platform to be in the running to win.

Hani said since its launch in September 2020, shopMYairports has achieved an average 50 per cent month-on-month sales growth and attracted more than two million page views.

“Furthermore, a series of online promotions in 2020 contributed to encouraging sales, in particular, Boxing Day, which resulted in 58 times average daily sales and 38 times average daily orders.

“Through the Are You The Goldenaire campaign, Malaysia Airports aims to establish shopMYairports’ position as the premium travel-retail e-commerce platform in Malaysia by increasing its user base by 16 times and sales growth by 10 times,” she said. — Bernama