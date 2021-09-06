Hubline bags contract worth RM25.67m contract from Election Commission

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — Hubline Bhd’s 51 per cent-owned subsidiary, Layang Layang Aerospace Sdn Bhd (LLA) has bagged a contract worth RM25.67 million from the Election Commission to provide helicopter and fixed-wing rental services for use during the Sarawak state election.

In a statement today, Hubline, which is a regional air and marine logistics service provider, said the contract duration is from Aug 26, 2021 to Aug 25, 2023, due to the uncertainties of when the election would take place due to the ongoing pandemic.

According to the contract, LLA will be responsible to provide helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft inclusive of supplies and equipment, aircraft and crew preparation, and implementation of flight schedules and operations.

“LLA will also be required to implement the Professional Training and Education for Growing Entrepreneurs (PROTEGE) programme as set by the government and approved by the PROTEGE Secretariat.

“The contract is expected to contribute positively towards Hubline’s earnings for the financial years ending Sept 30, 2022 and/or Sept 30, 2023,” said the company.

LLA is one of the largest general aviation operators in the country, providing services such as flying doctor services and emergency charter, aerial survey, chartered flights, and rescue operations.

It also operates a flying academy with its main base in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah. — Bernama